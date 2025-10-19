Sheffield United picked up their first Championship home win of the season on Saturday, beating Watford 1-0.

Centre-back Mark McGuinness believes the squad’s blend of youth and experience can help Sheffield United build on Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford at Bramall Lane.

United secured their first Championship home win of the season via Callum O’Hare’s second half prod, lifting them off the foot of the Championship table on goal difference in the process.

The Blades’ performances have improved since Chris Wilder’s return to the club last month, meaning they have, in some cases, been unfortunate not to have earned themselves more points as they attempt to turn their fortunes around.

Wilder’s troops were good value for their victory over Watford, meaning they will be keen to build on it against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

And in the opinion of McGuinness, United’s squad has the varying credentials to continue moving in the right direction.

McGuinness hails United’s depth

"The squad has got a lot of depth in terms of experience and youth, so it comes together nicely, it just needs to get going like it did today,” McGuinness told SUTV.

"Games are going to be like that; they are going to be a bit scruffy and a bit quiet in some spells.

"We just need to keep our concentration and grind out results like we have done today.

The win over Watford marked United’s first Bramall Lane triumph since their 3-0 win over Bristol City in the second leg of last season’s Championship play-off semi-final in May, meaning there has not been an awful lot for the home faithful to shout about in recent months.

However, McGuinness has hailed the supporters for their efforts, insisting he and his teammates need to repay them with performances on the pitch.

"The fans are amazing; they give us a boost, and they are loud,” added the former Luton Town man. “Teams coming here, I've been a player coming here... it's not nice.

"The atmosphere's amazing so we have to continue to do that. We need to give the fans something to cheer about.

"We need to put in the performances, but they are doing their work, definitely."