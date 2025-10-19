Mark McGuinness sampled the taste of a Sheffield United home win for the first time following Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Watford.

Defender Mark McGuinness hailed the togetherness Sheffield United showed to secure their first Championship home win of the season against Watford at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Callum O’Hare’s second goal of the season was enough to seal a maiden victory in S2 at the fifth time of asking for the Blades this season, lifting them off the bottom of the Championship table on goal difference in the process.

United were good value for their victory, racking up an xG (expected goals) of 2.11 in comparison to Watford’s 1.09. They also registered 18 shots, six of which were on target.

Performances have steadily improved since Chris Wilder’s return to the club last month, albeit from a low base, meaning there will have almost certainly been a feeling of relief following the full-time whistle.

And having secured their first home win of the campaign, summer signing McGuinness wasted no time in praising the collective spirit and togetherness shown by the group to get the job done.

What McGuinness said about United’s first home win of the season

“It was an important three points for us,” McGuinness stressed, speaking to SUTV. “We have got a busy week now with three games in a week, so it was important to start off well, especially with how we have done it.

“We stuck together, showing the togetherness of the team, and it gives us something to build on going into Tuesday and Friday.”

In addition to securing their first Bramall Lane win of the campaign, the triumph also marked just a second clean sheet of the season for the Blades, and that is something McGuinness is hungry to build on, hailing the team’s defensive efforts to see the job through.

Commenting on the boost of a welcomed clean sheet, McGuinness added: “It always is. The defence today was amazing.

“All of us, even the subs coming on... but that is the foundation of the team. We have got to make sure we keep that going and give the boys up top something to play with as well.”