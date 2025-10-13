Sheffield United will be hoping to spark their campaign into life following the international break.

Sheffield United and Chris Wilder know more than most how impactful a three-game week in the Championship can be.

Following the March international break last season, the Blades recorded a fourth win in five matches, beating Coventry City 3-1 at Bramall Lane. It meant they went into the last full month of the regular season with a four-point lead at the Championship summit.

However, three defeats in eight days at the start of April - two of which were to relegation candidates - derailed the Blades’ push for automatic promotion, compounding them to the lottery of the end-of-season play-offs.

The Blades suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Oxford United (A) and Millwall (H) before being beaten 2-1 by Plymouth Argyle (A). Suddenly, with four games remaining, they were three points behind Leeds United and Burnley and sitting third in the standings, highlighting just how unforgiving three-game weeks in the Championship can be.

That sole week put pay to United’s automatic promotion hopes. It also saw them lose as many games in eight days as they had the previous three months.

As damaging that week was, and it is not one any United supporter will look back on with an ounce of fondness, it does show that situations can change very quickly in the Championship.

As a result, United now need to use that to their advantage ahead of resuming their campaign against Watford at Bramall Lane this weekend.

United need to make their mark

After facing Javi Gracia’s side on Saturday, the Blades face a Lancashire double-header, facing both Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End on the road within 72 hours of each other. After visiting Ewood Park to face Blackburn next Tuesday night, the Blades will visit Deepdale to face Preston next Friday evening.

It goes without saying there is no such thing as an easy game in the Championship, and United’s disastrous start to this season has highlighted that more than ever before, but three games in such a short space of time could offer United the chance to build some momentum and spark their season into life.

Currently rock-bottom on three points, United need to get points on the board in a hurry. The board confirmed at the time of Wilder’s return last month that promotion remains the aim this season.

Whether that goal has changed after another three defeats since then remains unknown, but the fact there are still another 111 points to play for would suggest it is unlikely.

If United can get their first home win of the season on the board this weekend, confidence levels will naturally increase ahead of back-to-back away games. A win at the start of this upcoming three-game week would set them up perfectly for the rest of it.

Of course, there are plenty of ‘ifs and ‘buts’ connected to this scenario, but United demonstrated at the end of last season how quickly fortunes can change with a hat-trick of games in a week.

Hopefully, this time, they will come out the other side of it with a spring in their step.