Sheffield United must find a way out of the mess they have got themselves into.

When Sheffield United face Watford at Bramall Lane on the other side of the international break, they will be going in search of their first home point(s) of the season.

For the first time in 71 years, United have lost each of their opening four home matches of a league campaign, meaning their struggles in S2 have played a massive part in their disastrous start to the season.

United are currently bottom of the Championship table after amassing just three points from their opening nine matches.

The decision to sack Ruben Selles and reappoint Chris Wilder last month was meant to trigger an immediate upturn in results, but the Blades have lost three of their first four games since the 58-year-old returned.

Practically all the blame for United’s disastrous start to the season has been laid at the feet of COH Sports and Selles. The board’s decision to sack Wilder in June and replace him with the Spaniard felt like a huge risk from the start.

A tally of six defeats in as many games confirmed that risk, meaning the board were left with no choice but to hold their hands up and accept they made the wrong call. However, United’s players are far better than what they have produced so far this season.

Wilder warned his players to take responsibility straight away

And Wilder made a point of that after returning to the club ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane almost three weeks ago.

Speaking at his first press conference since being reinstalled as Blades boss, Wilder said: “I’ve got to say, and I had a frank discussion with the group straight away, they have to take responsibility and ownership of the position they’re in.

“They can’t just pile it on certain aspects of what’s happened before and they recognise that.”

As difficult as it must be for any group of players to adapt to a new system, see it ripped up and then adhere to another manager’s plans, United’s players are much better than what they have produced so far this term.

United have failed to the basics well enough, regardless of systems and philosophies.

Despite losing three of their first four games since Wilder’s return, United, albeit from a low base, have improved their overall performances, offering more encouragement than they were prior to Selles’ exit.

Nevertheless, there is still an onus on Wilder’s troops to get the club out of the mess it currently finds itself in.

Having confirmed he had held a frank discussion with the players immediately after returning to S2, Wilder will be hoping to see the benefits of that on the other side of the October hiatus.

Wilder can only influence so much, meaning it is now down to the players to show responsibility and atone for their early-season struggles.