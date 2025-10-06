Femi Seriki scored for Sheffield United’s Under-21s in their victory over Crewe Alexandra on Monday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United right-back Femi Seriki scored and stored a valuable 90 minutes under his belt on Monday afternoon, helping the Under-21s beat Crewe Alexandra 3-2 at the Mornflake Stadium.

Seriki, 23, has struggled for minutes since the September international break, racking up just 42 in United’s last five Championship matches. He was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack-minded right-back began the season as a starter for former Blades boss Ruben Selles, starting each of United’s opening two Championship matches, but he has had to settle for a place on the bench for each of the last seven games.

In an effort to help him maintain his fitness levels, he started and completed the young Blades’ entertaining victory at Crewe, playing an important role in helping them secure a seventh successive Professional Development League (PDL) victory.

Blades survive Crewe comeback

Winning a foul inside the penalty area with just three minutes on the clock, Seriki gave Louie Marsh the opportunity to give the Blades an early lead. The youngster then got his second to double the Blades’ advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Crewe pulled a goal back out of nothing via Omar Bogle and that gave them a lift heading towards half-time. The home side completed an unlikely comeback not long after the break when Louis Moult levelled proceedings, firing the ball home from point-blank range.

United, though, got their noses back in front with just over 20 minutes remaining when Seriki, via a deflected effort, put them 3-2 ahead, converting Alfie Atherton’s cut-back.

As a result of getting another three points on the board, the Blades remain top of the PDL North table with 22 points to their name after eight games, meaning they are nine points clear at the summit already.