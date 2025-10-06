Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been charged after kicking a football into the crowd against Southampton last week.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been charged with misconduct by The Football Association for kicking a football into the crowd during last Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Bramall Lane.

Wilder was sent-off at half-time by referee Adam Herczeg for kicking a ball into the Tony Currie Stand after he displayed signs of frustration at some of the officiating decisions that had gone against his team in the opening 45 minutes.

The Blades boss inadvertently hit a supporter with the ball and immediately went over to apologise. As he made his way back towards the tunnel, he was brandished a red card, forcing him to watch the second half from the stands.

Wilder, speaking to the media last Thursday ahead of his side’s trip to Hull City on Saturday, confirmed he would appeal against any ban he received for the incident. He was allowed to be present on the touchline at the MKM Stadium.

However, he has now been charged with misconduct and has until Wednesday to issue a response.

FA charge Wilder with misconduct

A statement released by the FA on Monday afternoon said: “Chris Wilder has been charged with misconduct following Sheffield United FC’s EFL Championship match against Southampton FC on Tuesday, 30 September.

“It is alleged that the Sheffield manager acted in an improper manner as he exited the field at the half-time interval, leading to his dismissal. Chris Wilder has until Wednesday, 8 October, to provide a response.”

Wilder said of the incident last week: "If I approached the referee at half-time and had a right pop at him, if I picked the ball out my hands and booted it at him or at the fourth official, then I would expect the necessary punishment and I won't appeal.

"But I will appeal because, as you've seen, I've nonchalantly knocked it back - it's got a bit of a flier on it.

"I've gone straight into the stand, I've apologised to the guy, everything's all sorted and I've turned around and got a red card put in my face."