Sheffield United are propping up the Championship table after eight defeats in their opening nine games.

It is often suggested that it is not until ten games in that the Championship table starts to take shape.

With nine games played, Sheffield United supporters must be starting to become mindful of that unwritten rule. The Blades currently sit bottom of the pile after just one win and eight defeats so far this season.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium marked a third defeat in four games since Chris Wilder’s return to the club last month, meaning the Blades have failed to benefit from the expected bounce his return was expected to produce.

Just as they were against Charlton Athletic and more recently Southampton, the Blades were undone by a single goal. Six of United’s eight league defeats so far this term have been by a one-goal deficit, meaning the margins have been very fine.

Nevertheless, United find themselves bottom of the table and looking up at everyone else, including neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, who are in crisis on the other side of the city.

Since the Championship’s introduction in 2004/05, the team that has been bottom after nine games has been relegated on 11 occasions. On the flip side, nine have successfully beaten the drop and preserved their Championship status.

But considering United started this season with ambitions of going one step further after missing out on a return to the Premier League in last season’s play-off final, they are going to have to pull off something truly remarkable if they to keep that dream alive.

Despite losing eight of their first nine games, United are only 12 points of the play-off places. With 111 points still to play for, it is not an impossible gap to try and bridge. It will, of course, be difficult, but it’s not impossible.

United are going to have to write Championship history

Despite losing three of his first four matches in charge since returning to S2, there is an expectation that Wilder will get United moving in the right direction again eventually. In fact, you would struggle to find anyone else that United’s supporters would rather have at the helm in this current situation.

But if United are still setting themselves the goal of mounting a promotion push, they are going to have to do something no Championship team in their current position has ever done before and climb from the bottom and into the top six.

The highest any team has ever finished in the Championship after finding themselves bottom after nine games is tenth, and that was achieved by Leicester City back in 2010/11. They had five points on the board after nine games and eventually finished on 67, falling eight points short of the final play-off spot.

Leicester City overcame their slow start in 2020/11. | Getty Images

As a result of climbing from the Championship’s basement to tenth, Leicester are the only team to have been 24th after nine games and finish inside the top half, highlighting the size of the challenge facing the Blades in the coming weeks and months.

In four of the last five seasons, only Wednesday - in 2023/24 - have avoided relegation to League One after finding themselves bottom after nine games, and they had just two points at this stage.

With all of that in mind, the scale of the challenge facing United and Wilder after the international break is enormous. After coming so close to promotion last season, another promotion push was the expectation this time around.

Even if United overcome their slow start in the coming weeks and start to climb the table, the prospect of a mid-table finish, for example, being celebrated in May because of the start they had will not be considered a success. Anything less than a promotion push this season was always going to be considered a failure regardless of the start they made.