Sheffield United fired a sixth blank of the season already in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday.

Sheffield United were the masters of winning games by a one-goal margin last season.

Of the 28 victories Chris Wilder’s men recorded to secure a Championship play-off place, 15 of them were sealed by just one goal. They won 1-0 on ten occasions and came out on the right side of a 2-1 scoreline five times.

Often criticised by fans of other clubs and sometimes pundits for not imposing themselves on their opponents that little bit more, United would do anything to be reacquainted with those dogged and determined 1-0 wins right now.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City marked an eighth defeat in their opening nine Championship matches this season, leaving them rooted to the foot of the Championship table for the second international break running.

The aforementioned defeat at the MKM Stadium, ironically, marked a fifth 1-0 defeat of the season and a seventh by a one-goal deficit in league and cup.

As a result of failing to score for the sixth time in their opening nine league games this season, the Blades are only one game away from equalling the number of blanks they fired in the whole of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, highlighting the main area of concern Wilder has got to try and get to the root of over the current hiatus.

Although the Blades finished third last season, and probably would have bagged one of the automatic promotion spots had it not been for a hat-trick of defeats in eight days in April, they rarely took teams to the cleaners. Their biggest margin of victory was a 3-0 triumph over Oxford United at Bramall Lane in November.

United lack confidence inside the final third

Maintaining a solid defensive record and finding a way to grind out 1-0 wins was the secret to United’s success last season. Since Wilder was reappointed last month, United have lost three of their first four games back under his stewardship, losing each of them by one goal, meaning the roles have been reversed.

The margins have been tight, so much so United could and probably should have taken more than the three points they have collected since he returned to Bramall Lane. However, Wilder raised a very valid point when he addressed the lack of confidence his players currently have inside the final third.

"It's incredibly disappointing," Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield after the defeat at Hull. "We are beating ourselves at the moment. We have to take something out of this.

Chris Wilder needs his attackers to rediscover a sense of composure. | Tony Johnson.

"We allowed them to get their noses in front and although we got into good positions, we were were not able to find that final bit.

"That's the game-changer. It was loose and rushed and there was no sign of the obvious ability these players have got to change the course of the game. We got into some great positions.”

Currently bereft of confidence inside the final third, United need to sort that out if they are to climb away from danger. Their attacking play is lacking a sense of calm and cohesion, with panic and frustrating clearly setting in.

Everyone has been stunned by the start United have made this season, but there is still plenty of time for Wilder to turn their fortunes around - and you can almost guarantee he will eventually crack the code.

However, unless United regain some composure inside the final third, it’s going to make his job even harder.