Doncaster Rovers striker and former Sheffield United star Billy Sharp is confident the Blades will start to improve.

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is confident the Blades will start to climb the Championship table once they escape the relegation places, insisting restoring some confidence is desperately needed.

The Blades suffered a seventh defeat in their opening eight Championship matches on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 to Southampton at Bramall Lane. Despite taking a 1-0 lead into the interval, the Blades, who had manager Chris Wilder sent-off at half-time after kicking a ball into the crowd, saw the game flipped on its head after the break following a Ross Stewart brace.

As a result, United head into this weekend’s clash with Hull City at the MKM Stadium still rooted to the foot of the table after collecting just three points from the first 24 on offer.

Despite their early-season struggles, Doncaster Rovers man Sharp is hopeful the Blades will turn their fortunes around once they establish a way to string a positive run of results together and restore some confidence.

Sharp anticipating Blades improvement

Sharp told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I was there on Tuesday night and he [Wilder] will be kicking himself because he wasn't out there in the second half, so he couldn't really affect the team, and I think he might be suspended again this weekend, which he will not be happy about.

"You can see the confidence in the players and the group is not quite there. But again, like I have said about scoring goals, it's the same with games of football; when you're winning, it's hard to lose, and when you're losing, it's hard to get going.

"Southampton's second goal was obviously a thunderbolt, good enough to win a match. But they have got to stick together, it's a long season.

"There is so much quality there, they've got to dig deep for each other, grind out the result like they did against Oxford, because I know it wasn't pretty there, and then it is about getting a little bit of momentum back by winning more than one game on the spin.

"As soon as they get out of there [the relegation zone], the lads will be a lot more confident because they'll know they are out of that bottom three. Psychologically, at the minute, I think they're struggling."

Asked if he believes Wilder can take United back into the upper echelons of the table, Sharp added: "Yeah, I think game by game. I think he would have liked more points than he got in the first few. He got that win, which is the hardest one.

"I think he is still trying to find what his best team is. I think you will expect some changes at the weekend, and then it's up to the people who are in the team to keep the shirt.

"He's always been like that. It will be demanding in training this week, and I am pretty sure the lads will be ready for the weekend."