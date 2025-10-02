The key area in attack that Sheffield United are missing

Alan Biggs on how Sheffield United can unlock defences as they look to push up the table under Chris Wilder

Taking opponents out of the game, creating an overload, getting behind the other team - whichever way you put it, Sheffield United have fallen down on it this season.

I think focusing on the strikers, albeit an under-strength area, is wide of the mark (writing ahead of Southampton in midweek).

Missing chances would be a luxury. Creating more of them is the key.

And frankly, this is something the Blades didn’t really do in abundance last season either, despite a haul of 92 points in a promotion near-miss founded on winning tight games through the togetherness and mentality of the group.

It’s why Gus Hamer was, and remains, such an important player. If you can’t dribble a way clear or behind, thread it through.

No-one is better at Championship level. And yet Hamer is not primarily a runner with the ball; more a brilliant padlock-picker through skill and vision.

In those terms United have been lacking that special player who takes opponents out of the game by speed and trickery.

Look back to their most successful teams of recent times and there’s been a Morgan Gibbs-White, a David Brooks or an Iliman Ndiaye.

Or a devastating tactical ploy with those overlapping centre backs, Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham.

Fact is, there aren’t many ball dribblers in the game now, to use an old-fashioned term.

But, as Chris Wilder looks for ways to increase productivity, the challenge is there for a couple of flank raiders to answer the need.

Recent signing Chieo Ogbene can open defences on the run, as he’s proved at Rotherham and Luton.

Another recruit, Louie Barry, is a different sort and has been erratic on his showing so far. But I like the fact that, more often than not, he’ll try to beat his man rather than take the check-out option.

What’s been missing, too, has been attacking support from full backs, there in quantity last season from Harrison Burrows, with Femi Seriki threatening a big impact on the other side.

So some of the ingredients are in place for United to come out of a pedestrian pattern of play and sharpen up.

Ruben Selles could not find the right balance, leading to malfunctions in all departments.

Wilder has been more flexible already and, with three months to the next window, the answers have to come from within.