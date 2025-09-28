Callum O’Hare claimed his first goal of the season to help Sheffield United secure a much-needed win over Oxford United.

Sheffield United star Callum O’Hare has explained how manager Chris Wilder reminded his players of their quality at half-time to inspire them to a first Championship win of the season against Oxford United on Saturday.

Following an underwhelming first half showing at the Kassam Stadium that saw the two teams head back to their respective dressing rooms with the contest still goalless, United improved after the break and managed to find a way to score their first Championship goal since the opening day of the season via O’Hare.

The former Coventry City man connected with deadline day signing Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross to drill a low effort past Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cumming and claim his first goal of the campaign.

Despite having to withstand some late Oxford pressure, United were much improved after the break, and O’Hare has revealed he and his teammates were inspired by some words of encouragement from Wilder at the half-time interval.

O’Hare reveals what Wilder said at half-time

“I think relief was the main feeling,” O’Hare said, speaking on United’s YouTube channel. “We haven’t been good enough this season - we know that.

“When you’re in a drought without winning, like we have been, it’s really tough. But the gaffer said at half-time, ‘You’re all top players otherwise you wouldn’t be playing at this club’. So we went out there with a bit of freedom.

“Once we got the goal, I think we defended so well and I think everyone can be proud of that. It’s relief for us, the fans that have travelled down and have been supporting us this season. Hopefully, it’s something to build on.”

Asked how the Blades must try and build on their first win of the campaign, O’Hare continued: “I think just confidence and the way we’re playing. I think if everyone’s confidence is high, football is a lot easier.

“I would say it’s just about building on it in training day by day. When the games come, hopefully take it into the games, and hopefully we can get some more wins.”