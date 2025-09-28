Sheffield United clinched their first Championship win of the season with a 1-0 win over Oxford United on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United defender Ben Mee highlighted the importance of Callum O’Hare, Gustavo Hamer and Djibril Soumare following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

O’Hare’s first goal of the season sealed a first victory of the campaign for Chris Wilder’s men, bringing an end to their seven-game losing run in league and cup in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having dug deep in the first half, United were far more adventurous after the break, breaking the deadlock with 65 minutes on the clock when deadline day signing Chiedozie Ogbene got the better of his man on the right flank, sent over a cross and O’Hare steadied himself to drill a low shot past U’s goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

That moment of quality proved to be just enough to seal a first win for the Blades since May, meaning summer signing Mee was able to make a winning start to his United career after being awarded by his debut by Wilder.

Reflecting on his first outing in United colours, he felt three individuals were really important in the Blades’ quest to get a first victory of the season on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mee reflects on his United debut

“It was a little bit scrappy at times, and a little bit rusty sometimes from myself, but we dug in really well,” Mee told United’s YouTube channel.

“We showed in the second half a little bit more of what we’re about. I thought Callum was excellent, he got his goal. Gus got on the ball for us.

“Djibril got on the ball really well for us. We stayed in the game in the first half and then showed what we’re about in the second half. It is a performance we can build on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mee, who added some much-needed stability to United’s rearguard, completing eight successful clearances, enjoyed his first outing for the club, particularly when the supporters were shouting his name.

“That was nice to get that,” Mee admitted, reflecting on the reception he got from the fans. “I was a little but rusty at times, but things will get better for me, I’m sure.

“It was nice to get a little reception from the fans, obviously, and I want to repay them and put on some good performances.”