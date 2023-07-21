New Sheffield United signing Anis Slimane at just 22 years old has already packed a lot into his young career.

Anis Slimane has admitted that learning from the coaching staff at Sheffield United and the honesty he received from manager Paul Heckingbottom helped him decide that Sheffield United was the right club for him.

However, while the Tunisia international is at the early stages of what will hopefilly be a long and successful career, particularly at Bramall Lane, he will be bringing with him to South Yorkshire plenty of experience.

Slimane was full of praise for Heckingbottom as he settles into life with the Blades, speaking about how the United boss wants him to develop and to do that through hard work.

“I liked that he was very, very honest with me and the values of the club,” said Slimane. “Nothing is given and everything is worked for. That’s my values, so to come into a team that is working hard and is very strong together was important for me. I want to keep learning and keep developing because I am only 22. I have a lot to learn and Paul wants to help me with that.”

Slimane’s age puts him in the ‘one to watch’ bracket but the midfielder comes to these shores as a player who has packed a lot into his career so far. He’s won the league in Denmark, played in the Champions League and he’s played in the World Cup with Tunisia. Comparisons could be drawn with Sander Berge in some respects, when he arrived at United, but the price tag is very different.

“I think it’s good to come with some experience,” said Slimane. “Even though I am 22 I have played more than 100 games for Brondby and European games. I have played African Nations and World Cup.

