Sheffield United’s new signings have been easing their way into life at the club during the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Max Lowe knows what it is like to come into a tight squad at Sheffield United but he is certain that the Blades’ new boys this season will settle in quickly, thanks to the spirit in the camp.

Benie Traore, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci have joined the camp this summer and that could be daunting for some, especially given how close the team clearly how.

Luckily there are already some connections in the team for the new players to latch onto, with Larouchi knowing Ndiaye from their younger days as an example.

However, it’s here where the senior players in the squad come into their own, with Paul Heckingbottom looking to their leadership to help any new members of the team get to grips with their new surroundings as quickly as possible.

“It’s been good, the new boys have taken to it really well,” said Lowe. “It’s a good group to be fair so it’s easy to get to grips with things.”

“It’s difficult for some of the lads,” added Lowe, who was fortunate to arrive at the same time as Derby County team mate Jayden Bogle when the pair joined United in 2020. “Yass [Larouci] is really close to Illi [Ndiaye] so has that connection already and that’s kind of what you’re hoping for as a new lad in the squad, you want to know someone already. But the senior lads are class.

“When I first came, Bash [Chris Baham] and Egs [John Egan], Enda [Stevens] and Sharpy [Billy Sharp] and a few boys who are still here were top class with me. Letting you know what the situation is and how the club’s run, who to speak to if you need stuff. So they’re really good.

“I was lucky to have Jayden [Bogle] but Wilder told us to stay away from each other, we were holding hands for the first day. It’s a good group and a good squad here.”