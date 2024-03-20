Former Sheffield United transfer target could be available for bargain summer sum after contract clause revealed
Viktor Johansson, the former Sheffield United transfer target, will be available for a bargain transfer sum this summer when Rotherham United's relegation from the Championship is confirmed. The Swedish international, amongst the best goalkeepers in the Championship, was watched by United earlier in the season as they looked for a new No.1.
In the end United plumped to sign Ivo Grbic from Atletico Madrid, amid uncertainty about Johansson's distribution. But the 25-year-old is set to become available for a bargain fee this summer if the Millers drop back into League One, thanks to a clause in the new contract he signed last January amid interest from elsewhere.
Although it would still cost a seven-figure fee to acquire Johansson's services if the Millers go down - as seems likely, having slipped 19 points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining - that could still represent excellent value for the stopper, who has been a key man for the Millers in recent years.
Currently away on international duty with Sweden, Johansson - Rotherham's player of the year last season and a shoo-in for the same award this time around, has put uncertainty about his future to the back of his mind and has pledged to give his all for the Millers whilever he remains their player.
“I have absolutely no thoughts about next season,” he told our sister paper, the Rotherham Advertiser. “My focus is on the games until the end of this one. Whatever happens after, happens. My heart and my soul and my brain ... everything is with Rotherham at the moment.”
