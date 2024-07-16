Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum O’Hare endears himself to Sheffield United fans with cheeky Wednesday reminder after Coventry City transfer switch

Callum O’Hare, the Sheffield United new-boy, will be desperate to repeat his success against his new club’s city rivals Wednesday this coming season after completing his switch to Bramall Lane earlier this week. O’Hare has signed a four-year deal with United after leaving Coventry City as a free agent.

After recovering from a serious ACL injury - that he ironically suffered at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day in 2022 - O’Hare recovered to score 10 goals for the Sky Blues last season from midfield, including a quickfire double in a 4-1 FA Cup victory at Hillsborough. Coventry went on to reach the semi-finals of the competition that season, with O’Hare scoring one of their goals in a 3-3 draw with Manchester United at Wembley that eventually saw them lose on penalties after being denied what looked like a remarkable winner by a marginal VAR offside call.

O’Hare was United’s second signing of the day, following striker Kieffer Moore through the Bramall Lane entrance, as the Blades’ recruitment drive starts to crank into gear ahead of August 9’s season opener away at Preston North End. "I just want to come in and play,” O’Hare said.

“With the new players coming in - and hopefully there’ll be more coming in as well - I'm just buzzing to get started. It's starting to come together now so hopefully we can all gel pretty quickly and just get the show on the road."

O’Hare was also on target twice against United in a 4-1 home win for Coventry back in 2022, a game that could realistically have seen the Sky Blues hit double figures but for some good saves from goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. “That was a good game for us,” O’Hare remembered. “United had a great team as well so it was a big result. But I’ve swapped sides now.

“It was a good season, last season. I came back and started 20 or 21 games and managed to get 10 goals so it was a good return and I just want to take that into this season. I got the two against Sheffield Wednesday, which was obviously a good one. Hopefully we can carry that on this season, get more goals and keep pushing.”

O’Hare’s Bramall Lane switch also sees him reunited with Gus Hamer, his big friend and former Coventry teammate. The two were firm favourites at the CBS Arena and formed a good partnership on the field too - which, provided Hamer stays in South Yorkshire this summer, could prove key to United’s hopes of making an instant return to the Premier League.

“He's been messaging me all week asking: ‘What's going on? Is it done yet?'” O’Hare said of Hamer. “He's a top guy, and a top player. We have a good connection, on and off the pitch, so I can't wait to spark that back up again. He knows my game, which is obviously a big thing when you're going into somewhere new. He knows how I play really well and I can't wait to get back on the pitch with him." The Solihull-born forward could make his Blades debut in this weekend’s friendly at Chesterfield, with Moore also pencilled in for his first appearance in front of fans as a Blades player after United paid Bournemouth an undisclosed fee for his services.