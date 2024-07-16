Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is facing another stick-or-twist dilemma over the future of one of the Blades’ key men this summer, in a repeat of the Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge scenarios a year ago. Jayden Bogle, the United right-back, is in the final year of his Bramall Lane contract and a target of the Blades’ Yorkshire and promotion rivals Leeds United.

The Star understands that reports suggesting Leeds have so far had two bids turned down for Bogle are accurate, with the Elland Road side in need of a new right-back after Connor Roberts’ return to Burnley but still some way short of the Blades’ valuation of their only senior player in that position. United would be loathe to lose Bogle, especially after George Baldock’s departure to Greek giants Panathinaikos, and especially to a side expected to also challenge for promotion after losing last season’s Championship play-off final.

Much will depend on the current owner’s resolve. Bogle is understood to be settled and happy at United but talk of a move will probably be of interest to those who are representing him, given that moving players is usually their biggest opportunity for a pay-day. United were in a similar boat last season with Ndiaye and Berge, who had both entered the final 12 months of their deal but, given their attacking prowess, were able to command considerable fees.

Their transfer fees have never been publicly confirmed but a total recoup of £30m to United is accepted as a reasonable ballpark figure, and many Blades fans could at least understand the business reasoning - even if the sale of the duo effectively saw United wave the white flag in their relegation fight before the season even began. Bogle’s scenario is a little different, however.

Right-backs are usually not as valuable as roaming midfielders or mercurial forwards, so the decision becomes a little less clear-cut. Would, say, a £7m offer from a divisional rival be worth accepting if it impacted the Blades’ hopes of promotion and bumper financial boost worth multiples of that figure? Do they stand firm, resolve that they are stronger with Bogle than without him and that he gives them a better chance at promotion?

Or do United take the money again, strengthen a rival side and weaken themselves further at a time when, despite recent progress, there is still significant work to be done in the transfer market ahead of the season opener in just over three weeks? Only time will tell. But United’s age-old reputation as a selling club means many Blades will be fearing the worst. Could this be the time they buck the trend?