How Sheffield United checked out Callum O'Hare's attitude as well as ability before signing ex-Coventry City man

Sheffield United sought character references from Blades players past and present before making their move for long-time transfer target Callum O’Hare. The former Coventry City man was unveiled as a United player yesterday, penning a four-year deal at Bramall Lane after leaving the Sky Blues earlier this summer.

The 26-year-old was a firm fan favourite at Coventry and helped Mark Robins’ side reach last season’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, where they lost on penalties to eventual winners Manchester United. He was United’s second signing of the day, after Kieffer Moore’s arrival from Bournemouth, as boss Chris Wilder secured two more key pieces of his promotion puzzle.

O’Hare, who once memorably celebrated a goal for Coventry by donning a pair of sunglasses, wore another pair for his Blades unveiling and described himself as “buzzing” to be a United player. “It is a big club,” he added. “I had some interest from some other teams and other leagues but I just thought that this was the right step in my career so I can't wait to go out there now and play.

"I met Chris Wilder in Birmingham and from there I obviously knew what a top man he was. He kept in touch and since then the conversations kept flowing and I knew he was definitely the right person to work under."

Wilder had identified O’Hare as a potential signing before this summer and sought character references from individuals he knows at Coventry, as well as O’Hare’s new Blades teammate Gus Hamer - who played alongside O’Hare at the CBS Arena - and also former United goalkeeper Simon Moore, who knew O’Hare from their time together in the Midlands.

“I don't think there is a club in the Championship, and certainly some teams in the Premier League, who wouldn't relish the opportunity to work with Callum,” Wilder added. “Quite simply, he is a talented individual and we are thrilled he wanted to take the next stage of his career with us.

"Our punters will know a lot about Callum, he has performed well against us for Coventry in the past and I know they will have seen attributes which fit with what they expect a Sheffield United player to be like.

"I've spoken at length about the type of players we want here going forward and about getting the culture right. Callum ticks boxes with what we are looking for and we, as a staff, can't wait to get working with him."