The smart strip pays tribute to the Blades’ silver-producing heritage and was modelled by players including Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge and skipper John Egan for today’s official unveiling. United’s goalkeepers will also have a black away shirt, with an attractive red trim.

The shirt, like the home released earlier this month, was unveiled without a sponsor as negotiations continue over a new partnership for the front of the Blades’ strips. Here is a closer look at the third jersey, which will be worn for the first time on Tuesday night when Paul Heckingbottom’s men travel to Rotherham United in their third pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign... let us know what you think on our social media pages.