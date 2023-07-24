News you can trust since 1887
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed

Closer look at Sheffield United’s new third kit worn by Iliman Ndiaye and Co. - gallery

Sheffield United this morning unveiled their new silver third kit for the new Premier League season.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST

The smart strip pays tribute to the Blades’ silver-producing heritage and was modelled by players including Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge and skipper John Egan for today’s official unveiling. United’s goalkeepers will also have a black away shirt, with an attractive red trim.

The shirt, like the home released earlier this month, was unveiled without a sponsor as negotiations continue over a new partnership for the front of the Blades’ strips. Here is a closer look at the third jersey, which will be worn for the first time on Tuesday night when Paul Heckingbottom’s men travel to Rotherham United in their third pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign... let us know what you think on our social media pages.

The new Blades third shirt

1. New Blades third kit

The new Blades third shirt

Captain John Egan was one of the models for the new strip

2. New Blades third shirt

Captain John Egan was one of the models for the new strip

Iliman Ndiaye was also seen in the publicity shots, raising hopes he may wear the shirt when the new season starts

3. New Blades third shirt

Iliman Ndiaye was also seen in the publicity shots, raising hopes he may wear the shirt when the new season starts

The new shirt features a monochrome badge

4. New Blades third shirt

The new shirt features a monochrome badge

