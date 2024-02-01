Chris Wilder cited Mason Holgate's desire to join Sheffield United's "fight" as a big factor behind his decision to bring the Everton defender to Bramall Lane. The 27-year-old's loan switch was confirmed late this evening after his temporary spell at Southampton was cancelled.

Holgate becomes Wilder's third and final capture of the January transfer window, following Ben Brereton Diaz and Ivo Grbic through the entrance and fulfilling the manager's wish of some cover and competition for Anel Ahmedhodzic in the United defence amid injuries to John Egan and Chris Basham. Holgate passed a medical earlier today before being shown around the Shirecliffe training complex and could make his debut this weekend when the Blades face Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.

“Mason’s desire to come here and join our fight is huge for me,” said Wilder. “He’s got a point to prove, he’s a local lad who knows what Sheffield United are all about, he has his finger on the pulse and knows what to expect here.

“He’s got valuable Premier League experience and can play all across the back which gives us options. Like Ben and Ivo, we expect Mason to play a big part in the remainder of the season.”

Holgate, who has played more than 120 games in the Premier League for the Toffees since moving from Barnsley almost a decade ago, said: “I’m delighted to be here and to finally get it over the line. I’ve been waiting all month to get it sorted. Obviously involving three teams, it is a little complicated but now we’ve got it to this point, I cannot wait to get going.