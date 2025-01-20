Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midfield reinforcements are a priority for Sheffield United this month.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are reportedly one of three English clubs keeping tabs on Tom Lawrence, who is into the final six months of his Rangers contract.

Lawrence has been on the fringes of first-team action at Rangers this season, with just 15 appearances across all competitions. The 31-year-old does have five goals to his name, however, and has regularly made a positive impact coming off the bench for Philippe Clement’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason for Lawrence’s regular absence has often been injury-related, with the Welsh international enduring a torrid run of luck when it comes to fitness. He hasn’t featured since the start of November, in his side’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Motherwell.

This season looks set to be Lawrence's last at Ibrox, with the midfielder into the final six months of his Rangers contract and unable to agree on fresh terms. That means foreign clubs can now open talks over a pre-contract agreement with the former Derby County man, and several clubs are interested.

The Daily Mail names United as one of two Championship promotion hopefuls ‘monitoring’ Lawrence’s situation, with Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town also in the race. But it looks as though a move to Turkey is most likely with Besiktas ‘showing interest’.

Besiktas appointed former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager last week, and he is keen to reunite with Lawrence, who he coached while in charge of Manchester United’s reserve team between 2008 and 2011. All interested teams can enter pre-contract talks but one could act this month in the hope of securing a cut-price deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any January suitors would have to pay Rangers a fee, although it will be low due to Lawrence’s contract situation and the risk of him leaving for free come summer. The fact he is also on the fringes of Clement’s squad suggests Ibrox chiefs could be open to a sale this month.

While Lawrence has struggled in Scotland this season, he boasts plenty of Championship experience. The 23-cap Wales international spent five years as a regular starter at second-tier Derby County between 2017 and 2022, playing 170 league games and scoring an impressive 36 goals. He also enjoyed Championship loan spells at Ipswich Town, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United and Yeovil Town.

Midfield additions are a priority for United this month, with a host of fitness issues already causing problems in that area. Oliver Arblaster is out for the season with a knee injury, while Vinicius Souza has been out with a persistent hamstring issue and Tom Davies has a troublesome injury record.

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury was an early target and talks were progressing over a season-long loan, but as of Monday afternoon he is no closer to joining the Blades. United have been scoping out alternative options as they work on other signings, namely the recent arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are also still chasing down Tom Cannon, who was recalled from a loan spell at Stoke City by Leicester last week. They are facing competition from Sunderland but there is hope a deal can be done.