Leeds will need a reliable source of goals up top if they are promoted and Brereton Diaz has proven to be that, with six in 12 appearances since joining Sheffield United on loan from Villarreal. | Getty Images

Former Sheffield United loan star Ben Brereton Diaz speaks out after Southampton transfer switch confirmed

Former Sheffield United loan favourite Ben Brereton Diaz is back in the Premier League after signing a four-year deal with newly-promoted Southampton. The 25-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Bramall Lane but scored six goals in 14 league games to finish as the Blades’ joint-top goalscorer.

As we revealed yesterday, senior United officials had not given up all hope of bringing Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane if the ongoing takeover saga was resolved in time but his exploits in the Premier League guaranteed that there would be top-flight interest in him this summer. He only joined Villarreal a year ago after his Blackburn contract expired but was loaned to United without scoring for them, and has now been sold.

Brereton Díaz said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s been smooth these past couple of days, and I’m happy to get everything sorted and signed. I’m really excited to meet everyone, it’s great to be involved with this great club.

“Watching the club when I was younger, it was always in the Premier League. Obviously last season, the way the team played, they went down but they bounced straight back up as a team. Also the gaffer as well – everything has aligned together, and I think it’s an amazing club. I can’t wait to get started.”

Saints boss Russell Martin admitted that Brereton Diaz’s record at United last season played a big part in the decision to bring him to the south coast. “I’m really delighted to welcome Ben to the group,” he said. “He’s a versatile and intelligent footballer, capable of playing in a number of positions across the forward line.

