Ben Brereton Diaz impressed staff and fans alike with big impact during short Sheffield United spell

Senior figures at Sheffield United had not given up hope of luring former loan star Ben Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane if their prospective takeover got over the line this summer, The Star understands, as the Chilean international inches towards a return to England. The former Blackburn Rovers man joined United back in January and finished the Blades’ relegation season with six goals in his 14 Premier League games.

Brereton Diaz’s contribution, and his attitude, meant that United boss Chris Wilder and his coaching staff did not close the door on working with the striker again, although there was a recognition behind the scenes that, as things stood, there would be no chance of sanctioning such a transfer. But this newspaper has been told that the US-based group hoping to take over United, including Englishman Tom Page, would have sanctioned the necessary funding to at least test Villarreal’s resolve over the striker who only joined them last summer.

Instead the takeover has dragged on, when those behind it hoped for a resolution earlier this month, and Brereton Diaz is closing in on a move to Premier League newboys Southampton, for a very reasonable-looking £7m fee. United would have been up against it in terms of enticing the 25-year-old back to Bramall Lane over interest in the top-flight but it would have been a real statement of intent for the new season, with Brereton Diaz understood to have enjoyed his time at United despite it ending in a sorry relegation.

Speaking last season about Brereton Diaz, and United’s hopes of keeping him, Wilder said: “We talk about leaders and what we need to do in the summer, and Ben’s done himself no harm. It’s been a really good loan, with assists and goals and for me, he’s been a dream to work with. He’s great in the changing room and has fitted in fabulously. We didn’t expect anything different and we’re delighted we got him. We’ll see where we go from here.”

Brereton Diaz was one of four United forwards who departed in the close season, with Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie leaving on free transfers and Cameron Archer returning to Aston Villa under the terms of his Bramall Lane move last summer. United have recruited Kieffer Moore, while Callum O’Hare has impressed in a No.10 role since making the free transfer switch from Coventry City earlier this month.

