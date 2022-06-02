Sheffield United miss out on defender transfer as Arsenal and Celtic-linked man signs new contract

Sheffield United have missed out on the signing of a young defender who was also interesting Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic after he elected to sign a new two-year contract at his current club.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 1:44 pm

Dundee’s Luke Graham spent time at United on trial last season, while scouts from a number of top clubs also kept an eye on the 18-year-old with a view to making a move.

Reports north of the border suggest that Graham was invited to another trial with United, but he has ended speculation about his future by signing a two-year deal at Dens Park.

The centre-half spent time on loan at Lochee United last season and Dundee’s U18 manager Scott Robertson says Graham’s spell at United was “a great experience for him”.

“All the boys were asking about it, questions about the club and the facilities and everything,” he told The Courier.

“There was a bit of attention on Luke but knowing him as I do, I was certain he’d want to stay with us. He knows the way we operate.

“He will have learned a lot but coming back into our environment, he’s been great.

Luke Graham has signed a new deal to stay at Dundee despite being invited to another trial with Sheffield United: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

“He went down to Sheffield United and has done well on loan. People have asked questions about him but it says a lot about him that he was keen to commit for two years here.

“I’ve seen it before when young players are attracted to big clubs down south. The finance and facilities on offer are attractive in comparison to here.

“But I’ve seen more often than not, it doesn’t work out.”

