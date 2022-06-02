It also looks to have captured the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate, with the 22-year-old called up to train with the full England squad ahead of their Nations League games against Hungary, Germany and Italy this month.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers man was captured on a video put out by the official England Twitter account in action, crossing for Conor Gallagher to force a superb double save from Jordan Pickford.

Gibbs-White’s form at United has also caught the attention of rival clubs, with Leeds United the latest club to be credited with an interest in signing the young man who has also been linked with Southampton and Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

It isn’t the first time a player has arrived on Southgate’s radar after impressing on loan for the Blades, either. Dean Henderson earned a call-up to the senior England squad on the back of his performances in South Yorkshire, although his career has since stalled slightly because of injury and Covid-19 and may leave Old Trafford soon.