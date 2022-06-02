The giant Norwegian, who became United’s record signing when he made a £22m move from Genk two years ago, was a key man in United’s run to the Championship play-offs last season as the Blades – after a dreadful start to the campaign – came within a penalty shootout of reaching the Wembley final.

But with United consigned to another year of Championship football with defeat to eventual play-off winners Nottingham Forest, Berge’s future will again come under scrutiny ahead of the new season kick-off on July 30.

The release cause in Berge’s contract, understood to be £35m, remains in place, but he could still leave for less if United deem the bid too good to turn down. The Star understands an offer around £10m lower than the release clause would be strongly considered by Bramall Lane officials.

Speaking ahead of the Serbia clash, Norway chief Ståle Solbakken suggested Berge feels he has outgrown the Championship after returning to full fitness following a hamstring issue and Covid-19.

“I think it's a good thing for him to think that he no longer belongs to the Championship now that he has regained his physique and fighting form,” Solbakken told Norwegian outlet TV 2.

On Berge’s best position, Solbakken added: “He can play both inner runner and anchor on the national team, I do not think there is a definitive answer to that. He can also play right wing. He is an all-rounder in midfield.”

A fan takes a selfie with Sander Berge of Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Asked for his reaction to his manager’s comments, Berge said: “I am focusing on tomorrow’s match and the national team gathering.

“I have had a good development in Sheffield United, and then we will see what the future brings.”