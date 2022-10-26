United travel to West Bromwich Albion this weekend without a win in six games, a sequence of results since the international break that has seen them drop from first place in the division to fifth.

Six points adrift of leaders Burnley, albeit with a game in hand, United are in a “difficult spell” according to Norwood – which is when the club’s older heads, including Norwood, Billy Sharp and John Egan, can come into their own.

“You've got to keep your head and keep ticking away,” Norwood said. “We started the season brightly and picked up a lot of wins. We've had a difficult spell now but that's when your big players and characters step up and we've got to lead the way.

“We've got to lead by example and keep pushing. The injury record is well documented. It's not an excuse, it's a fact. If we had our strongest team out there every week, I don't think there would be many who could live with us.

“We haven't been able to do that but hopefully after the winter break we can get everyone back and really push on.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage