The Senegal international is expected to be recalled to the starting XI at The Hawthorns after a positive 45-minute cameo helped inspire United to a point against Norwich City last time out.

Although it wasn’t enough to end their winless run, which now stretches back to before the international break, it will hopefully provide some positive momentum for the Blades after bouncing back from 2-0 down against the Canaries.

With six goals already this campaign, he is just one off his tally for the entire of last season and admitted: “I’ve worked really hard on that, getting more finishing sessions in with staff like Jack Lester.

“We talk about getting in the box more. So I've got a good chance to score more. I've also been more professional. Last year I came from the academy to the first team and saw what everyone's doing.

“This year has been different. I’ve been working hard and also getting stuff in like massages. And that sort of stuff has helped a lot.”

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United in action against Norwich City: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Ndiaye’s form for United has propelled him onto the international stage, too, with a possible – or probable – World Cup experience to come this winter with Senegal.