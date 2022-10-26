News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United: World Cup-bound star reveals secrets of his success ahead of crunch West Brom trip

Iliman Ndiaye, the Sheffield United starlet, has revealed some of the secrets behind his success this season after establishing himself as a key Blade ahead of this weekend’s important trip to West Bromwich Albion.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The Senegal international is expected to be recalled to the starting XI at The Hawthorns after a positive 45-minute cameo helped inspire United to a point against Norwich City last time out.

Although it wasn’t enough to end their winless run, which now stretches back to before the international break, it will hopefully provide some positive momentum for the Blades after bouncing back from 2-0 down against the Canaries.

What boss said about free agent signing chances after O'Connell decision made

Most Popular

With six goals already this campaign, he is just one off his tally for the entire of last season and admitted: “I’ve worked really hard on that, getting more finishing sessions in with staff like Jack Lester.

“We talk about getting in the box more. So I've got a good chance to score more. I've also been more professional. Last year I came from the academy to the first team and saw what everyone's doing.

Rival boss joins key Blade’s fan club as he hails “one of best players”

“This year has been different. I’ve been working hard and also getting stuff in like massages. And that sort of stuff has helped a lot.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad
lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United in action against Norwich City: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Ndiaye’s form for United has propelled him onto the international stage, too, with a possible – or probable – World Cup experience to come this winter with Senegal.

“Now I’m playing at my club, all my focus is on the games here,” Ndiaye added. “And the rest will take care of itself if I’m performing here. It's just about self-believing. I've always believed in myself and now I'm at a great club.”

Appeal launched to bring former Blade home after life-changing brain injury

West BromNorwich CityBlades