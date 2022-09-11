Sheffield United: Midfielder makes a bold statement about squad ahead of trip to Swansea City

United are preparing for Tuesday’s visit to Swansea City on top of the table, after winning five and drawing two of their eight matches so far this term.

Although Heckingbottom’s options in south Wales will be limited by injuries to a number of key players, Norwood, a member of the United side that reached the Premier League in 2019, said: “For me this is probably the strongest squad in my whole time here, when everyone is fit. In my opinion, we could put out a second eleven if you like and still have a really strong side for this division.”

Norwood reached the top-flight with United at the first attempt, having joined them from Brighton and Hove Albion. Fresh from achieving the same feat at Fulham, where he had just finished the campaign on loan, the former Northern Ireland international also helped Albion reach the highest level before moving to west London.

Having acquired the likes of Tommy Doyle, Reda Khadra and James McAtee, as well as signing Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo, arguably Heckingbottom’s greatest victory of the summer transfer window was persuading United not to part company with Norway international Sander Berge.

“Our goal, of course, is to get promotion,” Norwood added. “It’s still far too early to be taking any real notice of the table but, personally, I think we’re as strong as anybody.”

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood is confident about his team mates' prospects: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage