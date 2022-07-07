Filipe Martins’ side, who face Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly tomorrow night, reached the Portuguese top-flight last term despite calculating their average attendances in the hundreds and operating in the shadow of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

But it is Casa Pia’s connections with a children’s charity of the same name which will interest and intrigue supporters of Paul Heckingbottom’s side, as they prepare to watch them contest the first of six warm-up fixtures before next month’s Championship opener against Watford.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite their humble origins, Casa Pia have proved a force to be reckoned with over the past 12 months, finishing as runners-up in the Segunda Divisão Portuguesa behind title winners Rio Ave.

Head coach Martins, the former Estoril and Oriental defender, has assembled a squad containing nine different nationalities including players from as far afield as South Korea and Angola. Predictably, given the links between the two countries, it also contains a large number of Brazilians.

Casa Pia’s links to the charitable institution are highlighted by the fact their stadium, Estadio Pina Manique, is named after its founder; a former magistrate from Lisbon.

Sheffield United are based at the Cidade do Futebol: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Established in 1920, four Casa Pia players took part in the Portuguese national team’s first ever fixture - against neighbours Spain - including its captain Candido de Oliveira. A Selecao, as they are known, now base themselves at the Cidade do Futebol. That is where United have been spending the week, working under the watchful eye of Heckingbottom, his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester and new head of performance Tom Little. Anel Ahmedhodzic was unveiled their yesterday evening, joining fellow new arrival Tommy Doyle.

Casa Pia’s most experienced player, defender Rodrigo Galo, amassed over 100 appearances for AEK Athens during a spell in Greece which also included a stint with Atromitos. Goalkeeper Ricardo Batista, also aged 35, started his career in England with Fulham before representing both MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.