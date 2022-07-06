“I’ve been speaking to Tom Lawrence as well recently,” McGoldrick revealed, after listing some of the people who helped convince him to pitch up at Pride Park. “So they all had good things to say about the club. They didn’t need to say much, though, it was more about the people here.”

It is intriguing, and from United’s perspective encouraging, to discover that McGoldrick has been holding conversations with Lawrence ahead of his return to the east Midlands. Previously of Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland, McGoldrick briefly crossed paths with Lawrence when the Wales international spent a season on loan at Ipswich Town five years ago. But having not worked together since, and knowing that former United defender Richard Stearman is a more recent teammate of McGoldrick’s, one suspects life behind the scenes at County wasn’t the only subject raised during his chat with Lawrence. With United making their interest in him known, it would be a major surprise if Lawrence didn’t want to pick his old pal’s brain about the prospect of a move to Bramall Lane as well as provide him with a few snippets of information about Liam Rosenior - the manager expected to lead County into the new League One campaign following their relegation from the Championship.

Tom Lawrence grapples with former Sheffield United loanee Ben Davies: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

A free agent after his contract with Rosenior’s side expired, Lawrence was recently invited to speak with United about the possibility of joining them next term. Although the 28-year-old is known to boast a number of admirers, the fact Paul Heckingbottom has continued to court his signature suggests the responses he received when that first approach was made were positive.

After completing deals for goalkeeper Adam Davies and on-loan Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, as well as reaching agreement with Malmo over the transfer of their defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, United are now set to turn their attention towards bolstering other areas of Heckingbottom’s squad. Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark has been touted as another potential target.

David McGoldrick admits he spoke with Tom Lawrence before joining Derby County: Simon Bellis/Sportimage