In a move which will increase the pressure on the Championship club’s hierarchy to either resist the temptation to sell or force Berge’s suitors to trigger his £35m release clause, assistant manager Stuart McCall admitted both he and Paul Heckingbottom would be “really disappointed” if the 24-year-old departs before the end of the transfer window.

Club Brugge are reportedly interested in acquiring Berge’s services after receiving an estimated £30m from Milan in exchange for Charles De Ketelaere. Although the Belgians do not possess the financial wherewithal to submit a bid which would automatically see them permission to meet with the Norway international, officials at the Jan Breydel Stadium are aware that United’s hierarchy would be prepared to consider all serious offers.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie at West Bromwich Albion, a match which has also been overshadowed by claims that Everton are interested in striker Daniel Jebbison, McCall said: “I haven’t seen anything that we are in negotiations with Club Brugge. Maybe I live in a bubble but I tend not to look at all that stuff.

“Listen, everyone knows the quality he (Berge) has got and we want to keep him. You can also see he’s enjoying himself.”

Sander Berge of Sheffield United celebrates his goal against Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After a difficult start to his career in South Yorkshire following a £22m move from Genk, Brugge’s Jupiler Pro League rivals, Berge grew in stature towards the end of last term as United reached the play-offs. He opened his account for the new campaign during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Millwall.

James McAtee, who also operates in an advanced midfield role, watched that game from the bench after completing a loan move from Manchester City.

Asked explicitly if either he or Heckingbottom are ready to cash-in on Berge, McCall replied: “We’ll be really disappointed if he’s not here on September 2nd. Listen, people can come in and if they match a certain price then you sit down. But we want to keep our best players, no doubt about it.”

Stuart McCall with Sheffield United's new loan signing James McAtee: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

On Jebbison, McCall added: “Certainly, from our part, there’s no desire to let these lads go out.”