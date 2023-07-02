The latest transfer updates for Sheffield United as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United are ready to make a splash when they return to the Premier League next season but there is the small matter of the transfer window to tackle first. Now we’re into July, there’s already been plenty of twists and turns on the market so far.

Not only will Paul Heckingbottom need to recruit some new players but there’s a chance he may also have to move some on. With that being said, here are some of the latest transfer updates for the Blades and their upcoming rivals.

Sander Berge future in doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of Sander Berge has a huge question mark above it as Sheffield United prepare to return to the Premier League next season. Frustratingly for the Blades, they may be forced into selling one of their most vital players this summer as they prioritise their current financial state.

Berge’s contract is up next summer and Sheffield United cannot afford to lose him for free, so they may reluctantly have to cash in during this window. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently spoke with Football FanCast to provide some further context on the situation.

STAR PERFORMER. Sander Berge celebrates opening the scoring for Sheffield United

“He got plenty of starts last season for Sheffield United, he is one of their most important players,” he said. “I don’t think they particularly want to lose him. I think they have just got issues around finances at the moment at Sheffield United that’s holding them back a little bit.”

Football Insider also recently reported that the Blades would be willing to accept just £10 million for Berge, despite signing him for £22 million three years ago.

Burnley table third bid for 11-goal winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley will join Sheffield United in the Premier League again next season and they have already registered their interest in a number of potential suitors. The Clarets remain extremely keen on signing Jack Clarke from Sunderland this summer and have put in a third bid for the versatile winger.