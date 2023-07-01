The latest Sheffield United transfer news as Paul Heckingbottom’s side prepare for their return to the Premier League.

It’s July and the summer transfer window has been open for a few weeks now with clubs across the country having already confirmed some major deals.

Sheffield United are yet to announce any new signings with Paul Heckingbottom’s side preparing for their return to the Premier League after last season’s promotion. However, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham Hotspur are credited with a ‘huge interest’ in signing a current Sheffield United star and could make a move in the coming weeks. Elsewhere, a club chief has denied reports that the Blades are in discussions to sign one of their international stars. Here are the latest Sheffield United transfer news stories on Saturday, July 1:

Sheffield United links to £5m star ‘rubbished’ by club chief

Per a report from HITC, Nantes president Waldemir Kita has rubbished reports linking Sheffield United with Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed. The article references previous reports from Footmercato linking the Blades to the £5 million rated striker.

However, Kita has commented and denied the reports in no uncertain terms. He said: “Mostafa Mohamed has never been tracked by Lille or Sheffield United. He will stay at Nantes.”

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘huge interest’ in Sheffield United striker

According to FootballFanCast, Tottenham Hotspur have a huge interest in signing exciting young Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison. It is claimed that the North London club are targeting ‘young striking options’ and are ‘very keen’ on the Blades forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad