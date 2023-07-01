News you can trust since 1887
11 of the best Premier League free agents that Sheffield United can now target including ex Man Utd, Liverpool & Arsenal men - gallery

Paul Heckingbottom could look for a bargain or two this summer by snapping up these players who are now without a club...

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 13:45 BST

It’s the first day of July which means hundreds of players across the Premier League have now officially become free agents.

Any player who has not agreed a new deal with their current club or to sign for a new one is up for grabs and their agents will likely be working overtime to find their next move. There are several quality individuals across the country now without a club, having been let go by English top flight clubs.

Here is a starting 11 of players of Premier League players that could be of interest to Sheffield United and other teams across the division:

The former Chelsea and Stoke City stopper has been released by Everton and could come in as competition for the Blades’ current options

1. GK - Asmir Begovic

The former Chelsea and Stoke City stopper has been released by Everton and could come in as competition for the Blades’ current options

The veteran full back could return to the club where he started his senior career as a veteran squad player after being let go by Burnley

2. RB - Matty Lowton

The veteran full back could return to the club where he started his senior career as a veteran squad player after being let go by Burnley

With almost 500 career appearances across mainly the Premier League he could be an experienced option in United’s ranks

3. LB - Ryan Bertrand

With almost 500 career appearances across mainly the Premier League he could be an experienced option in United’s ranks

Only managed 11 appearances while on loan at Bramall Lane last season but is now available for a permanent deal after leaving Newcastle United

4. CB - Ciaran Clark

Only managed 11 appearances while on loan at Bramall Lane last season but is now available for a permanent deal after leaving Newcastle United

