Sheffield United boss’s admission about opening day at Watford after slamming defending in Mansfield defeat

United slipped to their second loss in as many games at Field Mill as Nigel Clough’s League Two side ran out comprehensive winners in this behind-closed-doors friendly.

It follows United shipping three goals against National League side Scunthorpe United at the weekend and despite reminding supporters that results don’t matter a great deal in pre-season, Heckingbottom admitted: “The goals against were terrible but it’s another reminder.

"We haven’t been stressing about the result too much, it’s been about getting there physically, but if you’re a manager you can’t help having one thought ahead to your team [for the opening day].

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom

"Whilst we haven’t been stressing performances too much, you can’t turn a blind eye to the goals we’ve conceded when you consider who’ll start against Watford.

"It's about defending better, it’s poor defending. A bit of laziness and everthing we prided on ourselves on last year, the goals were the opposite of that.”

Chris Basham missed out as a precaution after damaging a hamstring against Scunthorpe while fellow defenders George Baldock and Kyron Gordon were withdrawn at Field Mill after picking up knocks of their own.