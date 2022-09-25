Sheffield United man's disappointment at defeat and 'dodgy decision' in international turnaround

Egan put Stephen Kenny’s side in front against Scotland at Hampden but a Jack Hendry header and a late controversial penalty converted by Ryan Christie saw the Scots to victory.

The Blades vice-captain was in the middle of that spot-kick decision, which he described as ‘dodgy’ as Alan Browne handled in the box.

There were claims from the Irish camp that Browne had been pushed in the build-up to the handball but replays suggest it was Egan who unbalanced his his team mate.

“I think we played well and deserved more from the game, it’s just a disappointing one to take,” John Egan told Off The Ball.

“I thought we started off the second half really well. We had a breakaway that we could have punished them and to concede that soon after half-time is tough.

“We responded well and grew back into the game. A dodgy decision late in the game cost us the game.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND -SEPTEMBER 24: Ireland's John Egan celebrates after scoring to make it 0-1 during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland.

“So, just disappointed we couldn’t win the game or get a draw.”

Egan added: “We created some great chances. We just weren’t clinical enough. We took the lead into half-time and we knew there would be a storm coming out in the second half. We didn’t quite weather it but we stayed in the game at one all. We took control of the game again.”

“Both teams felt that they could have nicked it and they obviously got the decision at the end of the game and they nicked it.”

Republic of Ireland bos Kenny said the defeat was ‘harsh’ on his team.

"Alan's hands are raised but he's been shoved by a Scottish player," he told the BBC.

"I've had a quick look at it. There's a group of players there so it's hard to discern exactly but it looks like he was pushed off balance by a Scottish player, which forced him to raise his hands.