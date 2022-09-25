Sheffield United: Tony Currie set for the 'greatest' honour of his illustrious career
Tony Currie has described being asked to lay a wreath in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the centre-circle ahead of Tuesday’s under-21’s game between England and Germany as one of the “greatest honours” of his career.
The former Sheffield United midfielder, officially recognised as the club’s greatest ever player, will make the gesture on behalf of the Football Association which is staging the friendly at Bramall Lane.
“If anyone deserved to live forever, it was Her Majesty,” Currie told The Star. “For me, this is up there with my goals and my caps. I feel so proud and so privileged to have been asked to do it.”
As well as making 376 appearances for United during a playing career which also included spells with the likes of Watford, Leeds and Queens Park Rangers, Currie represented England at youth, under-23 and senior level. After retiring from league football, he returned to United to take charge of the club’s community programme before being appointed as an ambassador.
With United’s Rhian Brewster, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee all set to take part in the match against Antonio di Salvo’s side - Doyle and McAtee’s fellow loanee Reda Khadra has been included in the Germany squad which travels to South Yorkshire - Currie said: “It’s great to see these lads taking part. It’s such a proud moment for them. Anytime you play for your country, it can’t get any better for that. It tells you how highly they are regarded. They are here for a reason, because they’re among the best group of young players of their generations in England and Germany.”