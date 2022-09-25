The former Sheffield United midfielder, officially recognised as the club’s greatest ever player, will make the gesture on behalf of the Football Association which is staging the friendly at Bramall Lane.

“If anyone deserved to live forever, it was Her Majesty,” Currie told The Star. “For me, this is up there with my goals and my caps. I feel so proud and so privileged to have been asked to do it.”

An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred: ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as making 376 appearances for United during a playing career which also included spells with the likes of Watford, Leeds and Queens Park Rangers, Currie represented England at youth, under-23 and senior level. After retiring from league football, he returned to United to take charge of the club’s community programme before being appointed as an ambassador.

With United’s Rhian Brewster, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee all set to take part in the match against Antonio di Salvo’s side - Doyle and McAtee’s fellow loanee Reda Khadra has been included in the Germany squad which travels to South Yorkshire - Currie said: “It’s great to see these lads taking part. It’s such a proud moment for them. Anytime you play for your country, it can’t get any better for that. It tells you how highly they are regarded. They are here for a reason, because they’re among the best group of young players of their generations in England and Germany.”

Tony Currie unveils a plaque on the South Stand, named in his honour