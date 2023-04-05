News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
2 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
7 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
7 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn returns to training ground after freak accident

Ben Osborn has reported back for duty at Sheffield United’s training complex, a fortnight after being injured during a freak accident.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

Although the midfielder won’t feature during either of the club’s Easter games, beginning with Friday’s game against Wigan Athletic, manager Paul Heckingbottom described himself as being “really pleased” with the progress Osborn is making.

MORE: How United have shown they mean business

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ben will recover when he recovers,” Heckingbottom said, confirming the 28-year-old will be given as long as he needs to be passed fit. “We have had to take precautions for his health but I’ve just been chatting with him out there and it’s great to have him back in. It’s a case of him ticking all the boxes he needs to tick, building up in terms of his exercise and so on. He’s on the mend, though, and that’s great. I’m really pleased.”

Most Popular
Ben Osborn is back at Sheffield United's training complex: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.Ben Osborn is back at Sheffield United's training complex: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.
Ben Osborn is back at Sheffield United's training complex: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

MORE: United take bold step

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heckingbottom delivered his prognosis on Osborn at the Randox Health Academy, where he was speaking following United’s penultimate training session ahead of the meeting with a Wigan side who travel to South Yorkshire at the foot of the Championship. United are second and six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough following their victory over Norwich City last weekend.

Although Heckingbottom admitted his squad had collected “the usual” bumps and bruises during their outing at Carrow Road, he confirmed all of those receiving treatment have continued to train as normal.

“Everyone is good and everyone has been involved,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve got a few little issues, as you always expect - Sander (Berge), Robbo (Jack Robinson), Eges (John Egan) and Macca (James McAtee) has a little bit of tightness. But everyone is doing good.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
John Egan in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageJohn Egan in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
John Egan in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After meeting Shaun Maloney’s team, United then travel to runaway leaders Burnley on Monday. With an FA Cup semi-final also featuring on their April agenda, Heckingbottom is keen to have as many options at his disposal as possible over the coming month. Centre-forward Daniel Jebbison, who was injured while on international duty with England under-20’s, is closing in on a return to action. Like Osborn, whose contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the campaign, Heckingbottom refused to predict exactly when that will be though.

"Jebbo is doing alright,” Heckingbottom said. “It was just a minor one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Players are warned

Sander Berge (back right) has been receiving treatment for a knock: Andrew Yates/SportimageSander Berge (back right) has been receiving treatment for a knock: Andrew Yates/Sportimage
Sander Berge (back right) has been receiving treatment for a knock: Andrew Yates/Sportimage
Paul HeckingbottomBen OsbornDaniel JebbisonWigan Athletic