Regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders at the Etihad Stadium, alongside fellow new boy Tommy Doyle, Paul Heckingbottom last night described how United fought off competition from teams “higher up the division” to secure McAtee’s services.

But after insisting the 19-year-old also boasted suitors abroad, after being told by Pep Guardiola to go in search of first team football before heading back to the North-West, Heckingbottom told The Star that his pitch to McAtee did not include a promise of regular opportunities.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, is pleased to sign James McAtee: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Instead, the United manager explained it was his admission there would be “no guarantees or favours” which struck a chord with the England under-21 international.

“We made it clear that he wasn’t going to play unless he earns his place,” Heckingbottom said. “He has to get in and show he’s worth it. We made it clear he’s not going to be involved if he doesn’t get in.

James McAtee signs for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“There’s no point in doing anything else. I made this clear to James, if you get in and you aren’t performing then it’s not going to impact you so much./ But it will be, because I’ll get sacked and he’s still here. There’s no point in him not realising what he’s got to do.”

“To be honest,” Heckingbottom continued, “We got good feedback from James about that.”

McAtee’s presence in South Yorkshire has inevitably raised fears that Sander Berge, United’s Norway international, will be sold before next month’s transfer deadline. Berge, who cost £22m from Genk two years ago, excelled in a more advanced midfield role towards the end of last term with McAtee also adept at operating just behind the front two.

Reiterating his desire to see Berge remain with United - and also a hope that McAtee’s arrival is the last of United’s business this summer - Heckingbottom said: “Within games, we’ve moved Sander about. We don’t play him as a ‘number 10.’ I think we did that once, against Fulham because we wanted more on set plays and also to win the ball back in certain areas.

“That’s all it was and we will do that again. It’s just us wanting to bring in a different dynamic and to have that flexibility.”

Doyle, who like McAtee has been acquired on loan from City, sat out United’s first match of the new campaign with a muscle injury sustained during training. Although he has made significant progress since Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Vicarage Road, Doyle is unlikely to make his full debut against Millwall tomorrow. But Anel Ahmedhodzic, who missed the trip to Hertfordshire through suspension, could.

Chris Basham is also available for selection again, after returning to fitness. However, Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson will both miss out.