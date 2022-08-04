The 19-year-old could make his debut during Saturday’s game against Millwall, after joining Heckingbottom’s squad on loan from Manchester City.

A right wing-back, to provide cover for George Baldock in Jayden Bogle’s absence, appeared to be United’s priority before the midfielder’s arrival. But Heckingbottom confirmed that search has now ended, even though Bogle is still some weeks away from a return to action.

James McAtee signs for Sheffield United at the Randox Academy after leaving Manchester City on loan: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“At the minute, we are done and we are happy,” Heckingbottom said. “We have spoken with the board and talked everything through.

Our priority now is getting boys back on the pitch. We are getting everyone up to speed. The boys who have been injured pre-season and the boys who have found themselves collecting injuries since then.”

Capped by England at under-21 and youth level, McAtee’s presence in South Yorkshire has been interpreted as an admission that Sander Berge could be set for a move elsewhere before next month’s deadline. Disputing that suggestion, despite not being in a position to give any guarantees that the Norway international will stay put, Heckingbottom conceded that in an ideal world he would draft in competition for Baldock - even if any deal was on a short-term basis only.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

But a lack of options willing to accept such an agreement - former trialist Sean Robertson now seems unlikely to return - coupled with the financial resources which have been placed at his disposal, appears to have promoted a review of the situation among Heckingbottom and his coaching staff.

McAtee, who revealed he had spoken with Pep Guardiola about the benefits of joining United, is fit and eligible for selection this weekend.

However, mindful of the fact that he has played less than a half of football during City’s pre-season programme, Heckingbottom suggested the youngster could be eased rather than thrust into United’s starting eleven.

James McAtee of Manchester City has joined Sheffield United on loan: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images