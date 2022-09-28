United are preparing to face Birmingham City this weekend three points clear at the top of the Championship table, after winning seven and drawing two of their opening 10 matches in the competition this term.

But in a move designed to ensure both his squad and its supporters remain focused on the challenges ahead - beginning with Saturday’s clash with John Eustace’s side - Heckingbottom said: “It doesn’t matter how many (points) we’ve got now. It’s all about how many points we’ve got at the end of the season. That’s the only thing I’m really bothered about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, we’re delighted with the start the lads have made. Of course we are. Does it guarantee anything, though? No. It doesn’t. Not a thing, because nothing is ever decided in September or October.”

“It’s all about making sure you’re where you want to be at the end,” he added. “I know people will sigh at that. But it’s true. That’s when it matters. That’s when prizes or whatever get handed out.”

Despite their strong start to the campaign, United have spent the international break grappling with a number of problems which, unless solved, could threaten to strip them of the momentum they have gathered since being beaten in the play-offs last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom wants Sheffield United's players to remain focused: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

An injury crisis, made even more acute by news that Anel Ahmedhodzic could be out for more than a month after being injured whilst on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina, has left Heckingbottom short of defensive options. The 44-year-old and his coaching staff must also attempt to ensure United’s rhythm is not disrupted by a fixture schedule which sees the second tier of the English pyramid placed in mothballs for the majority of the World Cup, which begins in November.

Heckingbottom also wants his board of directors to award new contracts to some of those players, including Iliman Ndiaye, he suspects will attract interest from rival clubs during the January transfer window.

“We’re doing well,” he said. “That’s got to continue, mind, in order for it to count for something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad