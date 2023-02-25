Tommy Doyle has revealed he would be delighted to rejoin Sheffield United next season if Paul Heckingbottom’s side wins promotion from the Championship and Manchester City, the midfielder’s parent club, want him to experience Premier League football at Bramall Lane.

After arriving on loan from Pep Guardiola’s side last summer, Doyle and his team mate James McAtee are both scheduled to return to the Etihad Stadium this summer. The duo have impressed since leaving the North-West, with Heckingbottom and several of his senior players also praising them for the roles they play in the dressing room.

Asked if he is open to the prospect of spending another year at United, Doyle told The Star: “Of course I’d be happy to come back if that’s what they (City) want. I can’t sit here and tell you what's going to happen. But my main goal is getting (United) into the Premier League.”

“I feel like I have a really good affiliation with this club,” Doyle continued. “And I don’t say that or take that lightly. I can’t predict what the next step is going to be. What I can tell you is that I’m loving it here and that I’m proud to play for Sheffield United.”

Still eight months shy of his 22nd birthday, Doyle could make the 57th appearance of his senior career when Watford visit second-placed United today. The match represents a chance for Heckingbottom’s squad to reignite their charge for the top-flight after seeing their lead over Middlesbrough in third cut from 10 to four points over the course of a week. After previously going 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions, United enter the meeting with their rivals from Hertfordshire hoping to bounce back from two straight defeats. One of those came at the hands of Michael Carrick’s men.

Tommy Doyle admits he is loving life on loan at Sheffield United: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Doyle, who was on target during last Saturday’s loss to Millwall, said: “The lads here are brilliant and they were like that with me right from my first day. That makes it a lot easier to settle in and feel more comfortable. You start relying on them and they rely on you. I’m really enjoying it.”

Although he makes no secret of the fact it is his ambition to eventually break into City’s plans - “It’s my hometown club and the one I support” - Doyle added: “Right from the first day I loved it.

“I like to think I get along with everybody and the lads have looked after me really well. That’s what is so good about this team; there aren’t any cliques. Where we are, that shows the togetherness here.”

Doyle featured seven times for City before crossing the Pennines. He has also been capped by England at youth and under-21 level.

Pep Guardiola has yet to reveal his plans for Tommy Doyle next season: Martin Rose/Getty Images

Addressing United's recent dip in results and fears among supporters that Middlesbrough could overhaul them, Doyle said: “A bit of anxiety is natural, it’s understandable. But as players, we’re not panicking in any way shape or form. We just want to improve on things that might have dropped off a bit.

“It’s not been anything massive, just little tactical and positioning things - locking the games out. Normally we are tough to play against and, although we’ve not switched off, sometimes it’s not a bad thing to remind yourself what you’re good at.”

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee are both on loan from Manchester City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

