Sheffield United boss hails the return of 'big game players' at a critical stage of the season

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hailed the return to form of his squad’s ‘big game’ players following last night’s win over Reading, which saw them take another huge step towards securing promotion from the Championship.

Iliman Ndiaye, who travelled to the World Cup with Senegal earlier this season, scored the only goal of a match watched by the visitors’ prospective new owner Dozy Mmobuosi.

It was the 23-year-old’s first strike in the league since mid-January and with Oli McBurnie providing the assist, Heckingbottom was delighted to see two of his most influential performers combine to send second-placed United seven points clear of Middlesbrough in third.

“There were big performances all the way through,” Heckingbottom told The Star afterwards, despite conceding United had been tested by opponents who entered the fixture unbeaten in seven on home soil. “That goal was everything we were talking to Iliman and Oli about, everything we wanted them to do.

“We know what they can naturally do. We know what they are capable of. Oli made a great run down the channel earlier on and we got a chance from that. Then the finish comes from him doing exactly the same thing and Iliman driving into the right position. It’s all about being effective and they were.”

Ndiaye was forced off with an injury soon after claiming his 12th of the campaign, prompting fears he could now be a doubt for this weekend’s assignment against Luton Town.

Sheffield United's match-winner Iliman Ndiaye is congratulated: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“He had a whack when he was receiving the ball,” continued Heckingbottom, who confirmed James McAtee was suffering from cramp when he was also substituted. “It’s a dead leg (for Ndiaye). We got him straight in the dressing room and put the ice on it.”

The trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium was United’s game in hand over their rivals from Teesside and with 11 now remaining on both clubs’ schedules. Heckingbottom said: “We know exactly where we are now. It’s seven points but, just as importantly, it’s another one ticked off. The margins are getting finer. It’s all to play for now, everyone knows what they have to do from here on in.”

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye celebrate: Paul Terry / Sportimage