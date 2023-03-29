Having revealed he feels a responsibility to ensure his players are happy away from the pitch as well as on it, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed who is looking after him as the race for automatic promotion from the Championship enters the finishing straight.

With only three points separating his second placed team from Middlesbrough in third, Heckingbottom admits United face a series of both emotional and sporting tests between now and the end of the season. Explaining that means it is important to take care of his squads’ psychological as well as physical well-being, Heckingbottom was asked to identify who takes care of him. His response provided an insight into the demands of a job he has held for the past 16 months; leading United from 16th in the table to within touching distance of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Me, that’s who,” he said. “Well, to be fair, there’s family and staff. They are all there for you and I’m really fortunate in that regard. But it’s so all-consuming, you know what you’re getting into when you become a manager, that it’s really down to you because you’re thinking about things all the time because you want the best for everyone around you. Not only here, but elsewhere too.”

United, who have played one game fewer than Michael Carrick’s side, resume their push for the top-flight at Norwich City this weekend. The meeting at Carrow Road is one of nine remaining on the visitors’ league schedule, with an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City promising to make it an even more eventful end to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to ensure United remain mentally alert, coaching staff are expected to insert as much downtime as possible into their training programme between now and May’s trip to Birmingham City.

“It’s important, even though there’s not going to be many opportunities for rest, because the lads put a lot in emotionally as well as physically,” Heckingbottom said. “My down time, that comes at the end of the season. Until then, that’s it. There’s no time for anything else. My full focus is on this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Sheffield United's game at QPR earlier this year: Warren Little/Getty Images

Sheffield United's manager Paul Heckingbottom (L) reacts: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images