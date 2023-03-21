Paul Heckingbottom’s role in transforming Sheffield United’s fortunes has earned him the respect of every first team player at the football club, centre-forward Oli McBurnie revealed, as Bramall Lane’s first team squad challenges for honours on two different fronts.

Sixteenth in the table when he took charge on a permanent basis 16 months ago, United entered the international break second in the Championship table and preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City following last weekend’s victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Despite facing a number of challenges off the pitch, including being prohibited from making new signings during the January transfer window, Heckingbottom’s appointment has coincided with a dramatic upturn in both his team’s performances and results with United also qualifying for the end of season knockouts last term.

Reflecting upon the 45-year-old’s achievements so far, McBurnie, a member of the side Chris Wilder led to a ninth-placed Premier League finish during what proved his penultimate campaign at the helm, said: “Hecky has been great, a breath of fresh air. Everyone knows what Chris Wilder did at the club and he’s got largely the same squad, with some boys who have been here for years.

“When Chris left, it was always going to be a big change. The first manager who came in, he probably wasn’t quite right for the style of the club. Last year, if Hecky had been in from the start, we might have gone up automatically. He immediately brought in the ideas that we knew we were better at, the things he knew brought out the best in us, and that’s put us in a great position going into a big period of games.”

Three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough and six ahead of Luton Town in fourth, United will contest the first of their nine remaining league games this term at Norwich City next weekend. After initially being hired on a caretaker basis to oversee their relegation from the top-flight, Heckingbottom was handed the job full-time when Wilder’s successor Slavisa Jokanovic left South Yorkshire following a series of underwhelming displays and disagreements with the board.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has been praised by striker Oli McBurnie: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“It’s exciting and our goal is to get promoted,” said McBurnie, who is expected to spearhead United's attack when they face Pep Guardiola’s men next month. That’s where our focus is. But how many times do you get to play in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley? I’ve never played there and I know a lot of the boys haven’t either, so that’s going to be fun.”

United’s match to the national stadium, however, has threatened to complicate their run-in with meetings against West Bromwich Albion and now Huddersfield Town forced to be rearranged. Middlesbrough took advantage of United’s involvement in knockout competition by beating Preston North End on Saturday, but McBurnie reminded: “We’ve put ourselves in a great position. Our destiny is in our own hands and so now it’s about us seeing it out and doing what we want to do.”

“We were six points in front going into the weekend,” he added. “It’s natural to have a look at what others are doing when you come off the pitch but, like I say, it’s down to us.”

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie: Andrew Yates / Sportimage