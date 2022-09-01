Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are preparing for Sunday’s visit to Hull City on top of the Championship table, after winning four and drawing two of their seven league outings so far this term.

Those results have come despite intense speculation surrounding the futures of Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye and Max Lowe who have all attracted admiring glances from clubs at home and abroad.

With Club Brugge enquiring about Berge’s availability and Lowe known to have been the subject of bids from both Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve spoken with all of them throughout, about what they might be reading, and kept them informed of my thoughts all the way through.

“Very often, in situations like this, the only person who really suffers is the people at the heart of all the reports themselves because for them, it’s the centre of everything that’s going on. They can become distracted by it and I’ve seen it before.”

“That’s not happened in these instances,” Heckingbottom added. “They’ve shown great professionalism and remained totally committed to what they are doing throughout. I think, because they’ve all got a smile on their face, that says a lot about the environment we’ve got here and also their characters. They’ve focused on making sure they are in the right condition, mentally and physically, to ensure they can go out there and perform.”

