Sheffield United man urged to join Scottish giants as Birmingham City eye chase ex-AC Milan ace

New Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that he'll be looking to find secure quality players via the loan market, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces are in United's starting line-up when they get their 2021/22 season underway against Birmingham City on 7th August.

Meanwhile, United could have been handed a boost in their hopes of holding on to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with linked club Arsenal now believed to have turned their attentions towards West Brom's Sam Johnstone, while the Blades have shaken up their coaching options bringing in the like of Rafael Cristobal, Marco Cesarini and Chema Sanz.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter from around the division as clubs begin to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United ace urged to join Scottish giants as Birmingham eye ex-Liverpool forward

Here, we take you through all of the latest Sheffield United and Championship transfer gossip and news from around the web:

Birmingham City have been linked with a shock move for ex-Liverpool forward Fabio Borini, who has less than a year left on his current deal with Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. He achieved promotion with Swansea City a decade ago. (Sport Witness)

Reading are understood to have made an offer for free agent Yannick Bolasie. The former £26m Everton man played for Middlesbrough on loan last season, and left the Toffees upon the expiry of his contract last month. (The 72)

Hull City midfielder Richie Smallwood has been tipped to leave the club this summer, with Ipswich Town said to be lining up a move. The Tigers skipper played a key role in the Tigers' promotion back to the Championship last season. (East Anglian Times)

Swansea City have swooped to snap up free agent midfielder Liam Walsh, who has joined the club on a three-year deal. The ex-England youth international was released by Bristol City at the end of last season. (Club website)

Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill. The £5m man struggled to score goals for the Canaries last season, and could be deemed surplus to requirements following Norwich's promotion. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace have beaten a host of fellow top tier sides to complete the signing of midfield starlet Michael Olise. The £8m bargain signing from Reading was named the EFL's Young Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign. (Club website)

MK Dons have completed a loan move for Cardiff City striker Max Watters. The 22-year-old, who previously had keen interest from Peterborough United who wanted him on a permanent deal, joined the Bluebirds instead back in January. (Club website)

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Celtic to sign Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock. He lauded the player's composure and energy, and suggested he could thrive in the Scottish top tier with the Hoops. (Football Insider)