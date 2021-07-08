The Spaniard’s appointment as the Championship club’s first team coach was confirmed earlier this week, as he joined fellow new arrivals Rafael Cristobal and Marco Cesarini at its overseas training camp.

Outlining the reasons behind his decision to leave Valencia, where he served as both manager of their ‘B’ team and also technical director, Sanz explained how Jokanovic first approached him about the possibility of working together before the end of last year - five months before the Serb accepted the challenge of leading United back into the Premier League following last term’s relegation.

Although Jokanovic is expected to make a small number of permanent signings, United have decided to focus their attention on the loan market ahead of next month’s return to competitive action. Despite resolving to focus on players with knowledge of English football, Sanz is likely to be asked to identify any possible leads in La Liga or the Segunda Division should suitable targets fail to emerge within the domestic game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's new backroom staff: Marco Cesarini - Head of First Team Medical Services. Chema Sanz - First Team Coach. Rafa Cristobal - First Team Head of Performance. PIcture: SUFC

Sanz’s off-the pitch work at the Mestalla is expected to see him become a hugely influential figure at Bramall Lane. Jokanovic, who knows the 51-year-old from his days as a player with Tenerife, spoke at length about the need to devise, implement and then stick to a strategy during his official unveiling at Bramall Lane last week. That is one of Sanz’s strengths, with Jan van Winckel, United owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s closest sporting advisor, also possessing a wealth of technical experience.

Cristobal, who becomes head of first team performance, and Cesarini, United’s new head of first team medical services, were also introduced to the players ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Europa Point of Gibraltar.