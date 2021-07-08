Mikel Arteta’s side identified Ramsdale as a target after the Blades were relegated, despite a good individual season for their goalkeeper as he picked up the club’s player of the year award.

The London club are also thought to have looked at Johnstone, Ramsdale’s teammate with England at the Euros and also relegated with West Brom last term.

Although officials at Bramall Lane suspect that that interest could be a smokescreen, designed to tempt them into lowering their £40m valuation of Ramsdale, it could be a crucial development if they are serious about signing cover and competition for Emirates No.1, Bernd Leno.

West Brom are thought to be seeking around £20m for Johnstone, making him a more affordable proposition for Arsenal if United continue to play hardball over Ramsdale.

"It’s not a secret, Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira are the two players who can leave,” Valerien Ismael, the former Barnsley chief now in charge at the Hawthorns, said.

Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone in England training: (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s my expectation they will leave.

"I don’t need the best players, I need the right players and even if they leave we will find the right solution.

“We will see. As soon as he [Johnstone] is finished at the Euros, we will see."